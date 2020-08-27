Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awards park grants to Edinburg and Palmview

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission announced the approved Local Parks Grants for the cities of Edinburg and Palmview.

The commission’s press release said funding for this grant program comes from a portion of the state sales tax attributable to sporting goods and from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program.

The City of Edinburg was approved for $606,617 to develop the Chapin Road Hike-and-Bike Trail. The grant money will go towards a 1.15-mile long hike-and-bike trail; 25 solar lights; 6 benches; parking lot extension providing 30 additional spaces along with ADA ramps; engineering services; and an irrigation and landscaping system, including native trees and landscaping around the pond for safety.

The City of Palmview will receive $300,000 for the development of Nature Park. The grant money will go towards the acquisition of 10 acres of land and recreational facilities such as paved trails (typically used for walking and jogging) and unpaved trails (primarily for mountain biking and nature hikes). The project will also include a basketball court, playground, adult (bench) swings, picnic units, sheltered benches, and exercise stations. Typical support elements such as parking, solar lighting, and drip irrigation will be included.

State Senator Juan Hinojosa worked to secure over $36.1 million in state funding for the Local Parks Grants.

“These funds will help these growing cities meet the recreational needs of their communities and improve the quality of life for their residents. Local parks are a vital part of creating a livable community. They provide a number of benefits, such as offering a gathering place for families and friends of all ages and economic status and enhance area property values.” said Hinojosa.