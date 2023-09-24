MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department celebrated 100 years of state parks with a Betsen Outdoor Skills Showcase.

The event was held on Saturday at the Bentsen State Park.

“The primary theme of the celebration is diversity and inclusion to introduce new audiences to state parks,” Park Superintendent Orlando Carranco said.

Activities at the event included yoga demos, song and dance demos, hunting education, kayaking, fishing, archery and others.

Carranco said they hope to turn this into an annual event and encourage the community to visit the state parks.