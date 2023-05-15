HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Summer is about a month away, and Vicki Lynn Chrysler of the Texas Outdoor Lifestyles TV Show stopped by ValleyCentral Studios to talk about summer outdoor activities.

Fishing is a popular sport in the RGV, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. Whether it is offshore fishing or bay fishing there are different types of lures and bait. So know your gear!

Whether it is national parks, the island, or the many trails in the RGV, hiking is a way to spend time taking in the view and feeding your senses. Not to mention being outdoors is a great stress reliever.

Chrysler also says to take precautions by using sunscreen and sunglasses, wearing a hat, and drinking plenty of water.

Visit the Texas Outdoor Lifestyles TV Show for more information.