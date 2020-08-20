Texas organ sharing alliance to host virtual presentation

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—August is national minority donor awareness month and officials in the Rio Grande Valley stress the importance of donors and the need for education.

To highlight the importance of donating and raising awareness, the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) will be hosting a virtual presentation on Thursday evening.

TOSA is an organ recovery agency that assist families in the Valley with the donation process.

According to the TOSA, there are 110,000 people nationwide waiting for an organ, including 2,000 children.

“The reason it is important for us in our community is we all know someone who has diabetes or blood pressure and those are going to be the two top illnesses that are going to affect our kidneys.” said Edwin Garza, senior communications coordinator from TOSA.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, TOSA has had to cancel 50 educational events, and also move all organ recoveries in San Antonio.

The presentation on Thursday will take place at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. Organizers say they will be discussing what a patient needs to know while explaining myths and misconceptions about donating.

Several guest speaks will be joining as well, including a woman from the city of Pharr who has been waiting for a kidney for 8 years,

To join the meeting via zoom click here.