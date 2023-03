BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Oncology in Brownsville is hosting a cancer screening event.

The event will go on until 1 p.m. today at Texas Oncology-Brownsville, located at 2150 N. Expressway 83.

“Millions of Americans delayed screenings during the pandemic. It is time to reinforce the importance of screening for early cancer detection,” Texas Oncology says in a release.

The screenings include prostate, skin pre-screening, genetics pre-screening, blood pressure and diabetes.