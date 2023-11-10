HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Parent to Parent is a nonprofit organization that provides parents of children with disabilities information and support to parents who have other kids with disabilities.

“On Nov. 11, Texas Parent to Parent will be hosting the 2023 South Texas Parent Conference where parents will find a lot of information on special education, regional resources, mental health, and kids with disabilities,” said Rosalba Calleros, Executive Director, Texas Parent to Parent. “So it is never too early to start transitioning to adulthood. We need to start thinking about what life is going to be like for our kids when they become adults, or maybe when we cannot be able to take care of them.”

Visit Texas Parent to Parent for more information and upcoming events.

