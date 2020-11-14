Texas neighborhood watch program turns virtual

LYFORD, Texas – COVID-19 is putting restrictions on one community’s plan to have a neighborhood watch in Lyford. Instead, they are using social media to stay in touch with one another so everyone can be safe.

Lyford resident Viola Vasquez said she thought of the idea for the program after there was a change in her community.

“It all became something I thought about when the Lyford Police Department, when we no longer had a police department,” said Vasquez.

She thought they were on a good track to start the next steps with meetings for the program, but COVID had a change of plans.

“As part of beginning the program we have to be able to meet with the rest of the residents and the block we’re going to be taking care of and that hasn’t been possible because everyone’s scared,” said Vasquez.

Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Frank Medrano says how the group in Lyford isn’t the only COVID impacted area.

“The fact that COVID has affected many aspects of our outreach,” Medrano goes on to say, “especially the smaller cities they don’t have community outreach.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Vasquez’s neighborhood made a Facebook page to stay connected and keep each other informed.

“You’ll have someone saying they saw someone walking down the street in one area and someone else will post lookout for this vehicle, it’s been driving through the neighborhood.”

Although they are using social media to inform each other of suspicious behavior, Vasquez said they still have plans to finish the neighborhood watch program when the pandemic is over.

“We want to be able to continue moving forward with something that we started.”