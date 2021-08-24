Texas National Guard troops to help early stages of border wall construction, law enforcement

Photo shows the Texas National Guard working to clear land for border barriers, according to a press release from Gov. Abbott. (PHOTO: Texas Military Department)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will increase the presence of the Texas National Guard at the border to help the early stages of border wall construction and help law enforcement, according to a press release.

In July, Abbott ordered the Guard to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety at what he has called a “border crisis.”

The Guard was authorized to arrest people who illegally crossed the border, and will help with the early stages of building border barriers and a border wall, according to the press release.

“The Texas National Guard is playing an unprecedented role to secure the border because of the unprecedented refusal of the federal government to fulfill its obligations under federal law,” Abbott said in a statement.

Border security funding was named priority by Abbott for the current legislative Special Session, the appropriation would also fund the deployment of more National Guard to the border, according to the press release.

Late July, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visited the 48 National Guard troops deployed in the Rio Grande Valley from her state.

Noem joined a list of Republican state governors who committed to sending their National Guards to the Southern border, including governors from Arkansas, Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa.