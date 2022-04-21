RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fire burned a south Texas museum on Sunday and workers are hoping the damage to items is limited.

Fire burns Orange Grove Area Museum (photo: Orange Grove Area Museum)

On Sunday, crews responded to the Orange Grove Area Museum in Orange Grove, Texas in response to a fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. It was initially worried that the whole museum was destroyed but a preliminary investigation has revealed that some areas of the building suffered only minimal fire damage.

Museum members are now hopeful that some of the items that were on exhibit are salvageable.

No members of the museum board have been allowed to inspect the building since the fire broke out. The roof of one building connected with the museum has been labeled as a safety hazard and the building unsafe to enter.

The museum’s board members have filed an insurance claim and are expecting an insurance adjuster to visit the site on Friday.

Orange Grove is a town of about 1,300 people in Jim Wells County. The county is bordered to the east by Nueces County which is where Corpus Christi is located. Orange Grove’s origins trace to the 1880s with the town’s incorporation happening around 1908.

Orange Grove train cart damaged in fire (photo: Orange Grove Area Museum)

The Orange Grove Area Museum was opened in the late 1990s by members of the community in an effort to preserve the town’s history. The museum features early medical equipment, items from the town’s first post office, a restored 1915 train cart, a log home, cantina, a blacksmith shop, and various other historical artifacts.