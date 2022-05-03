RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A multibillion-dollar worthy railroad deal set to connect Mexico to Canada that was scheduled to run through Texas will now shift west of the state after Mexican authorities have determined Governor Greg Abbott’s recent trade policies could threaten the project.

During a speaking appearance at a Council of the Americas conference, Tatania Clouthier, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, stated that Texas is no longer planned to be a part of the T-MEC corridor route connecting Matzalan, Mexico to Winnipeg, Canada.

Clouthier referenced Abbott’s decision to ramp up safety inspections at the Texas-Mexico border as the reason for the change.

“We cannot leave our eggs in one basket and be hostage to those who want to use trade as a political tool,” said Clouthier. “We are going to look for that connectivity because we cannot live what we just lived a couple of weeks ago.”

On April 6, Abbott instituted a policy that greatly increased inspections of commercial vehicles traveling from Mexico to Texas. The policy lasted 10 days and cost Texas an estimated $4 billion while dramatically slowing down commercial traffic coming into the state. Abbott insisted the policy was enacted to stop drug and human trafficking, however, the effort turned in little success.

The T-MEC corridor is a planned $3.3 billion railway project that will link Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The railroad was scheduled to be built through Laredo in Texas, but now Mexican authorities are hoping to run the project through New Mexico as the rail crosses into the United States.