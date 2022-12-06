PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men with outstanding felony warrants for aggravated sexual assault attempted to cross into the United States this weekend, authorities said.

The men were stopped at the Progreso International Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Operations, according to a news release sent from CBP.

Miguel Angel Saucedo Gutierrez, 43, a U.S. citizen of Houston, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 3, while returning from Mexico traveling by foot on Saturday, Dec. 3. When Gutierrez was processed through the CBP database and fingerprinted, he was determined to be a match for an outstanding felony warrant for an aggravated sexual assault out of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Pedro Alaniz, 71, a U.S. citizen of Penitas, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, while returning from Mexico on foot. After questioning Alaniz and running him through the CBP fingerprinting database, it was confirmed that he was the match for an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child out of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Both men were turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office for adjudication of the warrants, the release stated.

“These two apprehensions are significant and serve as a testament to the true dedication CBP officers exercise every day to safeguard our country and communities,” said Port Director Walter Weaver from the Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.