MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Medical Board disciplined 25 physicians at its August meeting. Of the 25 reprimanded, two were from the Rio Grande Valley.

The board found Allan Kapilivsky, M.D., Lic. No. J9120, of McAllen, violated the standard of care by reviewing “substandard mammography” images and providing reports on them for over 30 patients, a release from the Texas Medical Board reads.

In July of 2021, an order was issued by the Department of State Health Services which found Dr. Kapilivsky had multiple violations. After the discovery, the department assessed a penalty for Dr. Kapilivsky.

On Aug. 19 Dr. Kapilivsky was publicly reprimanded by the board in an agreed order. Dr. Kapilivsky is required to complete the medical recordkeeping course offered by the California San Diego Physician Assessment and Clinical Education (PACE) program within 60 days.

He is also required to pass the Medical Jurisprudence Exam with three attempts within one year and continue his medical education with at least 24 hours within one year. The continuation of his medical education must be divided as follows: 10 hours in general mammography, eight hours in risk management, four hours in mammography positioning and two hours in Mammography Quality Standards Act.

Dr. Kapilivsky must also pay an administrative penalty of $5,000 within 60 days.

Also of McAllen, is Eugenio G. Galindo,M.D., Lic. No. J1667. According to the board, Galindo was found engaging in unprofessional conduct by behaving in a sexually suggestive manner toward a female patient.

After the incident, Dr. Galindo agreed to participate in a pretrial intervention program in the 139th Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County. He was indicted for sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

Dr. Galindo pleaded not guilty to his charges and was not officially adjudicated by the Court. On June 8, the misdemeanor charge was quashed by order of the Court, according to the release.

On Aug. 19 the board entered Dr. Galindo in an agreed order on formal filing requiring him to obtain an independent medical evaluation from a board certified psychiatrist and follow all recommendations for care and treatment within the next 30 days.

During that time, Dr. Galindo is prohibited from caring for or treating any employee, subcontractor, or other subordinates as a physician, whether male or female.

He must also pass the Medical Jurisprudence Exam within a year as his punishment.

The orders for both local physicians resolve a formal complaint filed at the State Office of Administrative Hearings, according to the release.