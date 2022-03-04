CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man was sentenced to life in prison for several child exploitation crimes, including traveling to the Philippines to engage in sexual conduct with minors.

Edward Sanchez, 59, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Evidence showed that Sanchez had traveled to the Philippines where he “posed as a benefactor to a school,” the release stated. It was determined that he sought sexual relationships with students.

Three minors testified about Sanchez, saying that he requested for pornographic images, which were used to extort the children into meeting for sexual encounters.

During the trial, the jury was shown “thousands of pages” of social media messages showing his exploitation of the victims.

The investigation was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.