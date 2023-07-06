LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Laredo man admitted to recording sexual material of a minor and posting it on social media, officials say.

Victor Antonio Puente, 21, pleaded guilty to recording and posting sexual material of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On June 5, 2022, Puente rented a motel room in Laredo where he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. He used his personal phone to record and photograph sexually explicit conduct between him and the minor before uploading the content on social media.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a forensic analysis of Puente’s cell phone revealed videos of him engaging in intercourse with the 15-year-old. Other videos showed Puente fondling the girl while they were both naked and her naked body while sleeping.

The teen’s family was able to track down Puente using a third party and contacted law enforcement. Puente denied the minor was in the room but she was later found and taken to a local hospital for observation and treatment, the release stated.

A federal judge is scheduled to sentence Puente Sept. 28. At that time, Puente faces a minimum of 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison.