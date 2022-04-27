RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography and sexually exploiting children.

On Tuesday, Benjamen Charles Slaughter, 24, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of sexual exploitation of children, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Slaughter resided in Friendswood, Texas, a town southeast of Houston.

An investigation into Slaughter began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified law enforcement of activity happening involving Slaughter and a Dropbox account. Court records state Slaughter used this account to store child pornography images. He had been receiving and storing some of these images prior to becoming an adult.

According to a release, Slaughter met a 15-year-old girl on a social media website called Skout and convinced her to become his “submissive.” Slaughter was involved in the bondage, discipline, dominance, and submission world where he would tell women online to perform sexual acts while using the website Collarspace. He told one victim to have sex with strangers without protection, according to the release.

During a search of Slaughter’s possessions, law enforcement located numerous images of child pornography, some of which involved babies and toddlers in sexual situations with animals and adult males, according to the release.

He was arrested and indicted for the charges in December 2018. He initially pleaded not guilty. However, on Aug. 4, 2021, Slaughter chose to plead guilty.

Slaughter will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. Slaughter will be placed on probation for the remainder of his life upon his release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay $15,300.