BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was found guilty of manslaughter Friday afternoon in connection to the death of his wife.

Andreen McDonald was reported missing on March 11, 2019. Her body was found 134 days later. (Source: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Andre McDonald, 43, was found guilty on charges of manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a previous report from the Associated Press, McDonald bought a shovel, ax, gasoline and a burn barrel, the day after his wife, Andreen McDonald, was reported missing.

In July of 2019, the Bexar County Sheriff’s announced they found Andreen’s body, 134 days after she was reported missing.

McDonald originally was charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

CBS-affiliate KENS5 reported in January that McDonald confessed to killing his wife, but argued it was out of self-defense.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he was “taken aback” by McDonald’s graphic description on how the incident occurred.

“The verdict is not what we have hoped for,” Salazar said in a news conference. “We obviously respect the juries decision, we certainly respect the court’s actions and decisions, so we will live with the results of today.”

McDonald now faces up to 20 years in prison.