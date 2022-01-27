RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A central Texas man is facing federal charges in Georgia after posting death threats to government officials in that state online relating to the 2020 election.

Chad Stark, a 54-year-old man from Leander, Texas, was arrested on Jan. 21 after the Department of Justice (DOJ) learned he posted messages on Craigslist calling for the murder of Georgia government officials and their families. Stark’s case was transferred to the Northern District of Georgia and on Thursday they scheduled his arraignment for Feb. 4.

According to the federal indictment, Stark posted a message on Craigslist on Jan. 5, 2021 titled “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese Agent – $10,000.”

The message continued on calling for “Georgia Patriots” to “invoke our Second Amendment right” and “put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A].” Stark also called for going to another unnamed official and “put a bullet her behind the ears” as well as another government official relating to local and federal judges.

“It’s our duty as American People to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait for the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts,” wrote Stark. “If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people.”

Stark then called for the killing of law enforcement officials’ family members who have “stood down and watch BLM antifa destroy our country.”

This is the first arrest made by the DOJ’s Election Threats Task Force, which was created in June 2021. The task force addresses threats of violence against election workers and looks to ensure that all election workers ,whether elected, appointed or volunteer, are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.

“[This] arrest confirms the FBI’s commitment in our pursuit of justice against those who choose to threaten violence against anyone participating in our elections,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Election workers striving to protect our right to a fair and democratic process deserve nothing less than the utmost safety and assurance they can accomplish their roles without interference.”