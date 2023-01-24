SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested after police found him in possession of several credit cards, IDs and checks that were “possibly stolen,” deputies announced Tuesday.

David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Jan. 20 on active warrants of arrest connected to charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance PG 1 4 G to 200 G; two charges of continuous violence against family; two charges of out of county warrant from Bandera for failure to appear for a possession; and parole violation for burglary.

Gilbert was also charged Jan. 20 with possession of controlled substance PG 1 4G to 200 G; tamper with government record; and forgery of government financial institution, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from Jan. 20 when a Bexar County resident called authorities to report that Gilbert had previously assaulted him and had returned, the release states.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Gilbert and placed him into custody for his active warrants, the sheriff’s office said. However, after inspection, deputies discovered Gilbert had several potentially stolen credit cards, IDs and checks, deputies stated.

“Investigators began checking the items and discovered Gilbert had an ID printer, a credit card, blank check stocks, as well as a fraudulent TX DL with his photo containing a fake name, as well as a fake DL number,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

According to deputies, Gilbert was also in possession of fraudulent checks that contained the fake name of the ID he had with him.

Gilbert was arrested and booked in the Bexar County Jail.

He has a total of $180,000, including two charges being remanded without bond, deputies said.