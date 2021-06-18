Texas leaders discuss possible pathway to citizenship for Dreamers at UTRGV

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)-The Univesity of Texas Rio Grande Valley hosted a round table discussion for Texas leaders to discuss solutions for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

Approximately 104,820 dreamers live in Texas, and 6,850 live in the McAllen, Edinburg, and Mission area as of last December, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Many dreamers are enrolled in Texas colleges and universities, but without a congressional solution to their immigration status, most will meet obstacles when applying for jobs.

“We can not continue to grow this economy and we can not continue to expand as the largest economy in the world without a congressional immigration plan,” said Texas District 15 Congressman Vincente Gonzalez. “Dreamers are at the forefront of this.”

The United States House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act in March to provide a pathway to lawful status for those dreamers.

The bill now awaits approval from Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

If approved, the bill will go to the main chamber for full Senate deliberation.

DACA Recipient Giovanni Escobedo said he has been fighting for this bill to pass for 17 years and will continue to do so, no matter how long it takes.

“We need access to citizenship, and even if it takes 10 more, 20 more years, I think we’re here for it,” said Escobedo.