Texas lawmakers facing a $4.6 billion budget shortfall when session begins

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The 87th Texas Legislative Session is set to begin in January. Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa says they will be facing an estimated $4.6 billion shortfall in their budget, so fixing the budget will be a priority.

Hinojosa says when that last legislative session ended, there was a surplus of $2.9 billion in the budget, but then they were hit by two economic crises; a drop in the price of oil, then the pandemic.

Hinojosa says it will be a challenging session with funding for many critical programs on the line.

The state has an estimated $8.7 billion in their Rainy Day fund, and Hinojosa says as they try to put together a budget those funds will be part of the mix. Hinojosa believes the shortfall will not be as severe as projected, adding if it’s in the $5 billion range, it’s manageable.

“Quite frankly a lot of money came into the State of Texas from the federal government and the CARES Act. Over $100 billion came into the State of Texas, most directly to families,” says Hinojosa.

Lawmakers saw the writing on the wall early and asked state agencies to cut their budgets by 5%. Hinojosa mentions additional CARES Act funding signed by President Trump is on the way.

Another legislative priority will be public education. Hinojosa tells me nothing is more important than educating our kids and taking care of our teachers. In the last session, he says they did that by increasing funding and wages.

For years, Hinojosa says they took a band-aid approach to education, but the last session focused on the needs of students and not on the wealth of a district.

“So it didn’t make a difference if you came from a poor or wealthy school district. You’re going to get the same type of education funding that you need to get a good quality education,” says Hinojosa.

Another priority will be health care, and fixing the gaps in the health care system, assuring everyone has access to proper health care.

During the pandemic, some rules involving health care in areas like telemedicine visits were suspended. Hinojosa says some of those things worked and could now become permanent.

Hinojosa also says that a statewide broadband program, with federal funding, is being discussed to address access and connectivity issues that were highlighted during the pandemic.

Locally, Hinojosa says the focus will also be on infrastructure and bridges, addressing the importance of trade with Mexico and creating job growth.

Hinojosa says before the pandemic began the RGV had a booming economy and they want to get back to that growth.

With the arrival of the COVID vaccines, Hinojosa says there is now optimism, excitement, and light at the end of the tunnel.

The first day of the Legislative session will be Jan. 12, 2021.