HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was a South Texas Showdown at the Bert Ogden Arena Wednesday as dozens of K-9 officers and their handlers competed in a rigorous competition.

The K-9’s may look cute, but they’re anything but cuddly.

It was all business in Edinburg as 50 K-9’s gathered to compete for the top dog competition.

K-9’s from state, local and federal agencies from all over Texas competed in the event that lasted more than 10 hours.

“The competition consisted of the K-9’s locating and identifying a bunch of drugs, medication and other things the K-9 will alert the handler and that’s how they get scored,” said Constable J.R. Gaytan, Hidalgo Co. Constable Pct. 4.

Organizers tell ValleyCentral this competition is a great way to keep the K-9’s ready for anything they might come across, all while staying in shape.

“It is very important since we live by the border, we get drugs crossing in and out on a daily basis so those K-9s do the work for us,” Gaytan said.

The event was sponsored by 5-Star Towing and TMPA.

Below is a complete list of the winners from the Hidalgo County Constable Pct. 4 Inaugural K-9 competition.

Top Dog All Around K-9 Best In Show:

Pablo Alegria, Hidalgo Co. Constable Pct. 1, K-9 Ivan

Best K-9 Unit:

Hidalgo County District Attorney HIDTA Task Force Team

Alfonso Fuentes, Hidalgo Co. Constable Pct. 4, K-9 Max

Pablo Alegria, Hidalgo Co. Constable Pct. 1, K-9 Ivan

Fast Dog Competition:

1st Place – Rudy Gonzalez, Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Harrah

2nd Place – Josie Orfak, Corpus Christi PD, K-9 Harry

3rd Place – Andy Chavez, U.S. Border Patrol, Bortac, K-9 Chief

RET. K-9 Category Winner –

Top Veteran Award:

Josie Orfak, Corpus Christi PD, K-9 Quinna

Top Explosive Dog Winner:

Johnny Benavides, San Patricio Co. Sheriff’s Office

Vehicle Search Competition:

1st Place – Pablo Alegria, Hidalgo Co. Constable Pct. 1, K-9 Ivan

2nd Place – Rudy Gonzalez, Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Harrah

3rd Place – Eladio Ramos, U.S. Border Patrol, K-9 Lara

4th Place – Vidal Montemayor, U.S. Border Patrol, K-9 Cezar

5th Place, Omar Pacheco, Edinburg PD, K-9 Tina

Article Search:

1st Place – Alfonso Fuentes, Hidalgo Co. Constable Pct. 4, K-9 Max

2nd Place – Pablo Alegria, Hidalgo Co. Constable Pct. 1, K-9 Ivan

3rd Place – Adrian Guerra, Mission PD, K-9 Cezar

4th Place – Cesar Hernandez, McAllen PD, K-9 Benny

5th Place – Rudy Gonzalez, Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Harrah