AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Jackpot goes another week without being claimed, making the grand prize the largest in over 12 years.

With no winner on Saturday night, the Lotto Texas jackpot has grown to an estimated annualized $51 million for the Monday drawing.

In North America, Lotto Texas sits only behind the estimated annuitized Mega Millions jackpot worth $188 million for the Tuesday, March 7 drawing. Monday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $30 million.

If no one wins tonight’s drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to an estimated $51.5 million.

“Sales for the game have been steadily strong over the past several weeks, which will ultimately benefit public education in the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As excitement continues to build for this Lotto Texas jackpot, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”