RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The nation’s top transportation official is highlighting how Texas’s money will be allocated from the $565 billion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021 and spoke about other projects the state could see in the future.

Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, provided input on what the funds could provide to Texans during a press conference in Austin on Wednesday.

Texas is set to receive more than $27 billion for improving roads and bridges, more than $3 billion for public transportation, over $1 billion for airports, and over $400 million for electric vehicle charging stations.

More than 19 thousand miles of highway and 818 bridges are in poor condition, according to the Department of Transportation. Texas received a grade of “C-” for its infrastructure from the American Society of Civil Engineers. The funding is set to help remedy these issues.

The funds also call for a nationwide $66 billion investment for passenger trail upgrades, some of which could be seen in Texas. According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), new and existing programs will be expanded to help enhance the nation’s rail network over the next five years.

Amtrack plans to add two daily round trips between Dallas and San Antonio and is proposing various rail lines to run throughout the state with stations at 10 cities in Texas. However, no plans currently exist to connect the Rio Grande Valley to these forms of transportation.

In regards to a high-speed rail system, Buttigieg told the Texas Tribune he believes the idea is possible.

“I actually think Texas as a geography is a great candidate for high-speed rail because what you have are major population centers that are part of the same overall economic region but are also independent,” Buttigieg told the Texas Tribune. “They’re a certain distance from each other that discourages routinely driving between them, but could be covered on an almost daily basis if there is a convenient, fast, easy option to do so.”

Buttigieg noted that adding more options for travelers, such as a high-speed rail system, will lower the environmental impact of highways nationwide by limiting the amount of traffic on roadways.

While a high-speed rail system connecting some of the nation’s biggest cities is an ideal solution to many urban residents, the logistics of putting together such a system has faced legal issues in Texas.

Texas Central planned to build a high-speed railway from Dallas to Houston, promising to connect the state’s biggest metropolitan areas in just 90 minutes for the 240-mile trip.

However, some rural landowners in the areas in between are not willing to give up land for the project. The company has attempted to use eminent domain for the project but the Texas attorney general’s office believes Texas Central does not have the right to force people to sell their land for the project. The case is currently being reviewed by the Texas Supreme Court.

In light of these issues, Buttigieg says getting a high-rail project may take an extended amount of effort, but it is possible.

“[It could take] 20 years before the political will, the leadership, the coalitions are right for it to happen. But it happens,” said Buttigieg. “Yes, it’s taken longer than people hope. Yes, it’s got a long way to go. But I would definitely not write off Texas as a very promising place for quality passenger rail.”