BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Health and Human Services (HHS), Access and Eligibility

Services (AES) announced they are recruiting.

As part of HHS, AES provides food, medical, and cash assistance services through programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Medicaid, said the news release.

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Compensation increase opportunities after six months

100% paid employee health insurance for full-time employees

Promotion opportunities

Paid vacation and sick leave

Tuition reimbursement

HHS and AES are hiring the following positions: Texas Works Advisor I, Medical Eligibility Specialist I, and Hospital Base Worker I.

To see these positions or apply CLICK HERE.