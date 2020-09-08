Texas GOP not supporting Republican State Senate candidate Vanessa Tijerina

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Republican Party of Texas says it will not support, Texas Senate Candidate, Vanessa Tijerina in her November race against incumbent Senator Eddie Lucio Jr.

This announcement comes after Tijerina has had several run-ins and arrest with law enforcement.

On Friday, the Texas GOP issued a statement stating they will not be providing any resources to Tijerina’s campaign. The statement says this is due to multiple arrests, and shocking evidence, including driving under the influence, using controlled substances and endangering a child.

The statement goes on to say the party will not be supporting her candidacy in any way.

In early August, Texas GOP Chairman, Allen West, held a Facebook Live where he spoke about a “closet democrat” running in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Yes, we know all about the closet democrat running in the Rio Grande Valley. We will take care of that when it comes to our ballot. An individual running for state senate, and that’s what we have to be very careful of, someone that has a nefarious background running as a Republican. Of course, that’s something the media is always going to highlight, look at this Republican. Well, that is not so much the case, and we’re going to get a press release out about that,” says Texas GOP Chairman Allen West

The press release goes on to says that Tijerina’s behavior does not reflect the values of the GOP of Texas, and the party does not wish to promote anyone of her character.

The party also says Republican County Chair’s in Cameron, Hidalgo, Kleberg, Kenedy, and Willacy, have all joined them in withholding support for her campaign, with many of the chairs passing resolutions against her.

KVEO reached out to Tijerina for comment, and have not received a response.