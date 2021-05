SAN JUAN, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced the start of the application process for $39.61 million in available funds.

According to the city of San Juan, the funds are to help restore critical housing in communities impacted by 2018 and 2019 disasters such as severe flooding and Tropical Storm Imelda.

The applications as well as more information can be found here.

All applications must be emailed by 5 p.m. to arp@recovery.texas.gov by June 30, 2021.