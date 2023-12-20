HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office along with the cities of Port Isabel and South Padre Island with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Port Isabel Navigation District will provide residents with a free event to dispose of inoperable vessels.

Photo courtesy: Texas General Land Office

According to the Texas GLO news release, the program is called the Vessel Turn-In Program and is scheduled for January 18 through 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During this time, residents may bring their derelict or inoperable boats to the designated drop-off location to be verified by the GLO and TPWD for eligibility.

To be eligible:

Vessels must be clear of all waste, debris, and trash

Verification of ownership of vessels along with a Release of Interest and Ownership must be provided to the VTIP agency

The title of each vessel must be free of any loan balances, liens, and/or taxes

Vessels exceeding the maximum length of 26 feet will only be eligible for disposal with prior approval.

Please call 956-504-1417 before January 12, 2024.

The GLO sponsors the removal of all fuel, oil, and batteries and TPWD verifies ownership and clears the vessels for disposal.

The GLO says the removal of abandoned vessels from coastal waters comes at a considerable expense of around $200 – $300 per foot. The GLO and its partners encourage communities to participate in VTIPs to avoid these steep costs and to keep their boats from becoming environmental or safety hazards.

Drop-off Location:

50482 Industrial Drive

Port Isabel, Texas 78578

(North of 252 Industrial Drive)