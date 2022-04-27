SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito announced help is available to homeowners still affected by flooding or natural disasters that took place in 2018 and 2019.

According to a news release from the city of San Benito, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs (HARP) to assist homeowners in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties.

HARP helps homeowners affected by the 2018/2019 disasters repair and rebuild their homes and provides help through:

Repairing and rehabilitating homes

Reconstruction

Improving a damaged home so that it is stronger against natural disasters

Elevating homes above flood level in conjunction with reconstruction assistance

Temporary relocation assistance

Reimbursement of up to $50,000 for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred for repairs, including reconstruction, rehabilitation, mitigation, and repayment of SBA loans.

Applications can be completed online, via telephone, or in person.

For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE or call 1-844-893-8937.