Texas Game Wardens recommend app for hunting license

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — It is deer season in the Rio Grande Valley and Texas Game wardens as well as wildlife experts have news for hunters in Texas.

This year hunters can digitally download the Outdoor Annual app for quick reference while out in the the field.

“We strongly suggest they download the Outdoor Annual app on their phone. It’s a great resource to have, it talks about all the good things regarding hunting season”, said Texas Game Warden Ira Zuniga.

Zuniga also recommends having your Texas ID and hunting license on you while you’re out in case a game warden stops by for inspection.

