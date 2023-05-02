AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The championship round of the 17th annual statewide Big Squeeze Youth Accordion Contest will feature five young accordion players from the Rio Grande Valley.

“These young tradition bearers are ensuring the continued flourishing of these accordion genres and styles that are central to not only Texas music history but also to the living cultural traditions practiced in communities statewide,” said Charlie Lockwood, Executive Director of Texas Folklife.

2023 Big Squeeze Conjunto Finalists

Conjunto Finalists: 16 and Under

Chelsea Campos, San Benito (16)

Giovani Guerrero, Mission (15)

Roberto Martinez III, Edcouch (13)



Chelsea Campos

Photo provided by the contestant. Giovani Guerrero

Photo provided by the contestant. Roberto Martinez III

Photo provided by the contestant.

Conjunto Finalists: 17-21

Eligio Martinez, San Benito (19)

Gilberto Treviño, Palmview (17)

Eligio Martinez

Photo provided by the contestant. Gilberto Treviño

Photo provided by contestant.

This year’s Conjunto finalists will compete live and will vie for the Anthony Ortiz, Jr. Grand Prize, named after the Austin-area former contest finalist and friend of Texas Folklife who passed away in 2017.

The event returns to the Bullock Museum Texas Spirit Theatre located at 1800 Congress Ave. in Austin, on May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This is a free event and is open to the public.