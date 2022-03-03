HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Folklife’s Apprenticeship Program has supported folk and traditional artists’ training statewide.

This year, the program announced its apprenticeship awardees for the folk and traditional arts, and one of the groups represents the city of Brownsville.

Mentor Juan Longoria Jr. and apprentice Manuel Tovar represented the art of Conjunto music and were awarded $3,000 to help continue with their artistic passion.

As a Conjunto mentor, Longoria said he is proud of students like Tovar for the growth they have accomplished with the music.

“I thank them because they are making that point to help all the young generation keep up with the old school, putting it together, keeping our culture alive; it was tough to teach virtually but we made it happen and other than that it had its ups and downs but it’s very rewarding at the end,” said Longoria.

Along with music, Longoria said it is his duty to remind students that education matters and anything is possible.

“For me, it’s just a blessing that I get to share what my dad showed me, my dad and my uncles played music and I’ve been around this music forever,” said Longoria.

Manuel Tovar said mentor Longoria has been a huge support system throughout his musical journey. While Conjunto may be Tovar’s favorite instrument now, he said it did not start that way.

“Since freshman year my brother had joined before. He told me about this program and I didn’t know about it and I decided to join and at first, I wanted to play bass, I wasn’t sure with the accordion and then I decided to go to the accordion and I mean it went well I love it I like doing this,” said Tovar.

According to Tovar, he is happy to have tried Conjunto and is grateful to be part of this year’s Texas Folklife awardees.