Texas Folklife Announces winners of 2021 youth contest

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Folklife announced the winners of the 2021 Big Squeeze accordion contest. Five youths from Texas and Louisiana have been crowned champions in Polka, Cajun, Zydeco, and Conjunto music.

According to Texas Folklife, each of the champions will receive a prize package including a new accordion from Hohner Accordions, cash prize, future performance opportunities with Texas Folklife, publicity, professional development, and other professional opportunities.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s champions and participants in the Big Squeeze program,” said Texas Folklife Executive Director Charlie Lockwood. “We are truly inspired by the talented young musicians, teachers, educators, parents, and communities we have had the privilege of working with over the past 15 years. Thank you to the 2021 participants for sharing your passion for accordion music with us.”

The 2021 Big Squeeze has been supported by funding and donations from the board and members of Texas Folklife, Texas Commission on the Arts, the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department, H-E-B, and the City of Houston through the Miller Theatre Advisory Board and Hohner Accordions.

Additional support was provided by regional partners, said the news release.

For more information about Texas Folk Life click here.