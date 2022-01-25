Texas felon using stolen valor to take millions from investors federally indicted

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 30 charges have been presented against a Texas man who claimed to be an established military veteran to persuade people to invest in his fraudulent business.

Derek Hamm, 38, is facing multiple charges of wire fraud and money laundering, engaging in a monetary transaction with criminally derived property, violations of the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition for a total of 33 felony indictments. Hamm was charged on Jan. 20 and on Wednesday was given a March 4 deadline to enter a plea.

According to the indictment, Hamm, a Tyler, Texas resident, claimed to have been a sergeant in the United States Army and had served multiple tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan, and in other Middle Eastern countries. Additionally, Hamm claimed he received a Purple Heart, a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, and a Distinguished Service Cross for his service. None of these claims are true, according to the indictment.

The indictment states that Hamm was enlisted in the Indiana National Guard in 2001 and was deployed to Iraq in 2003 to 2004. He then was enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard until 2007 when he was discharged.

Hamm also claimed he was related to billionaire oilman Harold Hamm and that he had “inside knowledge” about the oilfield business. He also claimed to own seven thousand oilfields and have an extensive career in the business. None of these claims proved to be true as Hamm owns no oilfields

Hamm used these lies to persuade business owners to invest money in his fraudulent business ventures.

“He conveyed reliability and competency by claiming that he was a decorated war hero,” reads the indictment. “By presenting himself as this larger-than-life character, Derek Robert Hamm was able to convince people to invest money in his criminal schemes.”

In the 13 wire fraud charges against him, Hamm is accused of illegally misusing $1.6 million that was sent to him by companies as investments or purchases for products he did not deliver. Instead, once Hamm received investors’ funds, he spent the money on lavish personal gifts, including nearly $500,000 on jewelry and vehicles for himself and his family, according to the indictment.

Along with the money fraud and stolen valor charges, Hamm was also found in possession of 73 seperate firearm and ammunition products and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. Hamm was convicted of an assault charge in 2005, and a credit card abuse charge in 2006, and a theft charge in 2020. All of these were in Smith County.

Hamm faces up to twenty years in federal prison if convicted of these charges.