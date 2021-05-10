Texas Farm Bureau presents Gonzalez with award

MERCEDES, Texas — On Thursday members of the Texas Farm Bureau presented Congressman Vicente Gonzalez with a “Friend of Farm Bureau” award.

According to the news release the bureau recognized Gonzalez for his support for farmers and ranchers.

In his time in the U.S. House of Representatives, Gonzalez has advocated for agriculture producers in Central and South Texas, said the release.

“I am honored to receive the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award and vow to continue supporting Central and South Texas agriculture,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Not only are these farmers, ranchers, and their families a cornerstone of our region’s economy, their reach spreads throughout the United States and the world, feeding countless families in need. We must never discount the tremendous value they bring to our communities. To every producer and farmworker, thank you for your essential work.”

Last Congress, Congressman Gonzalez secured key provisions for producers in the 15th District of Texas in Fiscal Year 2021.

The Agriculture Appropriations bill included $100 million of funding for cattle health, as well as critical funding to combat feral swine and a cost-share program to construct and repair livestock or game fencing on private lands.

He also secured research funding to fight off invasive species that harm crops and assistance to farmers through the Wildfires and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) for both 2018 and 2019 crop years, said the news release.

In addition to appropriations, the congressman introduced legislation to more efficiently transport high volumes of agricultural products across the Rio Grande Valley and continues to push for assistance for producers impacted by Hurricane Hanna, COVID-19, and the winter storm.