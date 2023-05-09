LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency recommended the board of trustees at the La Joya Independent School District be replaced with a state-appointed board, the district announced Tuesday.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recommended that the school board be replaced with a state-appointed board of managers following a “thorough evaluation of [the] district’s governance practices,” La Joya ISD Superintendent Heriberto D. Gonzalez announced in a statement.

“The TEA’s recommendation is based on concerns related to former district employees and the governance practices of the previous board, which did not align with our district’s vision of providing educational excellence to our community,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez continued by saying the district’s academic performance did not influence the decision and that La Joya ISD will remain committed to providing educational excellence.

The statement concluded with a message that La Joya schools will continue to operate smoothly without interruption.

In March, Texas officials announced a takeover of Houston ISD, the eighth-largest school district in the country, a report from the Associated Press stated. Mike Morath, commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, cited several years of poor academic performance and failure to provide proper special education services among the reasons for the takeover.