LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Education Agency started the process of selecting a board of managers for the La Joya Independent School District on Wednesday — a major step in the state intervention at La Joya ISD.

The local school board, which is elected by voters, will remain in place while La Joya ISD appeals the appointment of a board of managers. If the district’s appeal is unsuccessful, the school board will be replaced by a state-appointed board of managers.

“To ensure that TEA is prepared to support the community should the TEA Commissioner ultimately decide to appoint a Board of Managers, a process has been initiated to recruit prospective members of a Board of Managers. This application is the beginning of that process,” according to a statement published by the agency on Wednesday afternoon. “However, if the TEA Commissioner DOES NOT ultimately decide to appoint a Board of Managers, then the Board of Managers recruitment process will be immediately suspended. For purposes of clarity: applicants are not guaranteed that they will be selected for the Board of Managers, and applicants are not guaranteed that a Board of Managers will be appointed at all.”

School board President Alex Cantu said the district remains focused on students.

“While the appeal process is underway, it is essential to emphasize that the Board’s focus remains on student achievement and the continuous improvement of our District,” Cantu said in a statement. “In light of the circumstances, the Board is taking proactive measures to implement safeguards to ensure the Board continues on its path to proper governance. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical practices.”

The agency started investigating La Joya ISD in 2022, when two school board trustees and three administrators pleaded guilty to public corruption charges.

In May 2023, the agency released a report on La Joya ISD and recommended Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath replace the local school board with a state-appointed board of managers.

The school board is made up of seven members who are elected for four-year terms.

Appointing a board of managers is the most serious type of intervention allowed by state law. It’s reserved for school districts with major academic or governance problems.

La Joya ISD disagreed with the recommendation and requested a hearing, which may happen in late August.

The agency, however, isn’t waiting for the hearing to start the process of selecting a board of managers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the agency published information about the selection process and released an application for anyone interested in serving on the board of managers.

Applicants must be prepared to spend up to 30 hours per month on La Joya ISD business for the first six months, according to information published by the agency. Applicants must also complete the Lone Star Governance training program, a two-day workshop on leadership and student success.

After reviewing the applications, the agency plans to perform background checks, discuss the candidates with local lawmakers and conduct interviews.

The agency wants to select a board of managers that includes parents of La Joya ISD students, people with experience in education and professionals in other fields, including business and finance.

As part of the process, the agency plans to hold two community information sessions to discuss the board of managers.

The first information session will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 31 at the Peñitas Public Library. The second information session will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 under the pavilion at Sullivan City Memorial Park.

A majority of the board of managers will be people who vote in La Joya ISD, according to the agency.

If the school district’s appeal is unsuccessful, the agency anticipates that seven applicants will be appointed to serve on the board of managers.

The board of managers would remain in place until the agency believes La Joya ISD is ready to become independent again.