Texas DSHS offering COVID-19 vaccine information phone call for anyone without internet access

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

TEXAS (KVEO) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is ensuring everyone can get information on the state’s effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

DSHS is advising residents without internet access to call 2-1-1 to access information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents eligible for the vaccine can call the number and find information on how to sign up for the vaccine when its available.

DSHS encourages residents to alert those without internet access about this service.

People with internet access can visit the DSHS website for information about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday