Texas DSHS offering COVID-19 vaccine information phone call for anyone without internet access

TEXAS (KVEO) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is ensuring everyone can get information on the state’s effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
DSHS is advising residents without internet access to call 2-1-1 to access information on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents eligible for the vaccine can call the number and find information on how to sign up for the vaccine when its available.
DSHS encourages residents to alert those without internet access about this service.
People with internet access can visit the DSHS website for information about the vaccine.