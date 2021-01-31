Texas DSHS offering COVID-19 vaccine information phone call for anyone without internet access

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TEXAS (KVEO) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is ensuring everyone can get information on the state’s effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

DSHS is advising residents without internet access to call 2-1-1 to access information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents eligible for the vaccine can call the number and find information on how to sign up for the vaccine when its available.

DSHS encourages residents to alert those without internet access about this service.

People with internet access can visit the DSHS website for information about the vaccine.