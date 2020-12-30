Texas DPS warns of celebratory gunfire

MCALLEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public about the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

As the new year approaches DPS troopers advise against celebratory gunfire in any and all forms. DPS said if you do fire a gun in the air, expect to spend time in jail, face charges and fines from law enforcement.

“If individuals are caught shooting a firearm or discharging a firearm there is enforcement action taken as well. Not only that but you are putting yourself at risk and you are putting the public at risk as well,” said Lt. Chris Olivarez, Texas Department of Public Safety.

Those individuals caught firing a gun into the air could face a Class A Misdemeanor and up to one year in jail.