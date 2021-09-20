Texas DPS to host child safety seat event

WESLACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will host a child safety seat event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

DPS said child safety seats will be available for those who qualify or as needed. DPS asks parents to bring their children to the event to issue the correct child safety seat.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Weslaco drivers’ license office located at 2525 N. International Blvd.

For more information contact Delia Garza with Driscoll Health Plan at 956-225-8341.

