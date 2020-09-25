Texas DPS reminds public of COVID-19 waivers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds the public if their Texas CDL, driver license (DL), identification card (ID) or election identification certificate (EIC) expired on or after March 13, 2020, it is covered by the Disaster Declaration Waiver.

DPS said licenses will remain valid for 60 days after they issue public notice that normal operations have resumed.

Currently, the 60-day notice has not been issued, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions.

Customers are also able to download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension (PDF) notice to carry with them in their vehicle.

Click here for the full details.

