Texas DPS officer aids mother after the birth of her baby

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas Department of Public Safety Officer helped a mother after she gave birth in a public restroom Friday.

On Friday at the McAllen Drivers Licenses Office, a customer gave birth to a baby in the restroom of the office.

A Texas DPS officer stepped into action and helped the mother while she waited for EMS to arrive.

Both the mother and baby are reported to be doing well.

The official Texas Department of Public Safety social media account recognized the officer for stepping up within the community.

Additionally, shining a light on all officers saying “our jobs often go beyond what you might consider ‘typical,’ and that was definitely the case,” for the birth of the McAllen baby.