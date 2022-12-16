HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing times at international bridges will not be delayed by Texas Department of Public Safety in the Rio Grande Valley.

That’s because Texas DPS’s random inspections of commercial vehicles at international ports of entry are not being conducted here, a department official confirmed for ValleyCentral on Friday.

The inspections are only taking place in El Paso, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez, a Texas DPS spokesperson working with Operation Lone Star.

However, officials could not confirm whether or not the Valley’s ports might be impacted by such inspections in the future.

Earlier this year, such inspections along the border caused delays for commercial traffic after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered every commercial vehicle entering from Mexico be inspected by Texas DPS.

The disruption to commercial traffic was met with backlash and anger from both local businesses and the Mexico government, which threatened to reroute its commerce to New Mexico and sidestep Texas–a move that would have an economic impact on the state.

Pharr city officials estimated the inspections created an economic impact that exceeded $1 billion at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. Economic losses were estimated at $202 million per day during the inspections, BorderReport wrote in May.

The bridge is the nation’s No. 1 port for fruits and vegetables from Mexico.