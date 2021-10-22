Texas DPS: Car chase kills two people, five more taken to area hospitals

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a car crash in Palmview involving seven people, leaving two dead.

DPS officials said at around 5:26 a.m. a silver Chevy Impala was being pursued by Palmview Police. DPS officials said the Chevy Impala refused to stop, turned north on Abram Road, and lost control.

According to DPS, two people were ejected from the car and died at the scene. The other five individuals were taken to local hospitals. Six males and one female were involved in the crash.

Police said they are waiting on the identification of the driver and the others involved in the vehicle pursuit.

This is a developing story, details will be made available as they come.