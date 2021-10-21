Texas DPS and Texas Military Department provide updates on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their weekly Operation Lone Star briefing and provided an update on the agency’s work in areas from Del Rio to Brownsville.

TMD’s Major Michael Perry said the department continues supporting law enforcement officers by conducting area security during Operation Lone Star.

“There are hundreds of tactical vehicles assigned to the security operations along the border from Del Rio to Brownsville, and we are adding hundreds to it,” said Maj Perry.

He said resources include additional troops in the thousands and additional equipment.

“We now have air assets that are assisting DPS and all of our other partners down here along the border,” said Maj Perry.

DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez said recent events seen in Starr County are armed groups along the border.

He explained the groups are taunting the National Guard from across the border.

“They’re heavily armed, they’re wearing tactical gear. We’ve never seen that before in prior years and it’s becoming more common now,” said Lt. Olivarez.

He said areas with increased activity are being provided additional resources such as Texas National Guard Members, Texas Rangers, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement.

“We have a specialized DPS unit that is working closely with Cameron County. They are seeing some increased activity. Weapons, drugs, human smuggling so we want to focus some of our efforts there and help our local partners as well,” said Lt. Olivarez.

He explained that the department received reports of a potential caravan of sixty to seventy thousand plus people staged in southern Mexico heading to the Southern Border, but this has not been confirmed.

“As of right now we don’t know when it’s going to take place or if it’s going to take place, what area they’re going to make the journey,” he said.

Olivarez said they will work closely with their partners to identify if the caravan will take place.

