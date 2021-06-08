Texas DFPS asks community to speak out for the elderly in abusive situations

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One of the goals for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is to ensure the elderly community has a good quality of life.

With June being Elder Abuse Awareness Month, DFPS is reminding the public it can help the elderly receive food assistance, personal care and help with abusive situations.

Gustavo Salinas, Community Engagement Specialist for DFPS, said neglect is common in the elderly community.

Salinas said neglected elders are not able to take a bath or going out for groceries on their own.

Salinas encourages everyone to be vocal if they see someone in need of help.

“People often think well it’s none of my business,” said Salinas.

DFPS wants the community to take initiative, so neglected elders receive the help they need.

“By knowing where to turn, you are the voice for the voiceless,” said Salinas.

To help DFPS reach those in need, contact them through their hotline number (800) 252-5400.

Salinas said all calls received through the hotline are confidential.

He addded within twenty-four hours of receiving the report, DFPS initiates the contact and proceeds to investigate on how to properly help the situation.