HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Insurance issued a consumer alert, warning the public to be wary of calls and other forms of communication from anyone claiming to be a TDI representative.

According to a news release, TDI’s Fraud Unit received a report about a consumer who was contacted by a scammer, claiming to be a TDI employee.

The consumer stated that the scammer offered to meet them at their home to discuss their insurance needs.

“The individual who received the call did the right thing by not providing any personal information and contacting us,” said Chris Davis, head of TDI’s Fraud Unit. “This may have been an attempt at identity theft or other crime.”

The department clarified that it will only reach out to consumers if they ask for assistance. Davis said to exercise caution if contacted about any financial matter without making the first call.

“Unless you’re sure of who you’re speaking with, do not provide personal information such as your address, birth date, Social Security number, or any of your account numbers,” the release stated.

Those who need help with an insurance issue or suspect insurance fraud can contact TDI’s Help Line at 800-252-3439.