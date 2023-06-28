EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is hosting its 2023 Texas Cook’Em High Steaks this weekend.

The annual event is scheduled to take place Friday through July 1 at the Ebony Hills Golf Course.

The city anticipates this year’s event will be the biggest and best yet with headliner Aaron Watson.

Watson is best known for his hit songs “Outta Style” and “Kiss That Girl Goodbye.” He will perform Friday night.

On Saturday, Texas Cook’Em High Steaks will feature the Fooz Fighters, a tribute to the iconic rock band, Foo Fighters, and No Duh, the ultimate tribute to the one and only No Doubt.

In addition to the musical lineup, Texas Cook’Em High Steaks will also feature a kids fun zone, food and craft vendors, and more.

The event also features an annual firework show that will light up the night sky on July 1, while Freedom SkyDive Jump skydivers fly over the event grounds with an American flag to celebrate independence day weekend.