EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual Texas Cook’Em High Steaks event is offering a $25,000 award to winners for Fourth of July weekend.

The cook-off entry deadline has been extended until Wednesday, June 29, or until capacity is reached.

To register for the cook-off, click here.

The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2, at the Ebony Hills Golf Course, 300 W. Mark S. Pena Drive.

Attendees have the opportunity to taste the championship BBQ if they sign up to be a judge.

Judges must be 18 or older and show up 30 minutes prior to the category turn in time.

Volunteers have the choice of judging chicken, ribs, rork brisket or rib-eye steak.

Those who choose to judge steak may only judge that category and no other before.

To register to be a judge, click here.

For more information and updates on the Texas Cook’Em event visit edinburg.com.