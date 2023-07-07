HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame & Museum will be hosting its annual induction and awards ceremony on July 15.

The event will take place at La Villita Dance Hall located at 261 W. Robertson St. in San Benito. Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. and awards/music at 7 p.m.

Musical guests include Jaime De Anda and Frutty Villarreal.

This year’s inductees are Jaime DeAnda, Reynaldo Avila Sr., Tony Vasquez, Roel Flores, Martin Velasquez, Cornelio Reyna, Adan G. De La Rosa Sr., and the legendary Baldermar Huerta, aka Freddy Fender.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the museum located at 402 W. Robertson.

For more information call 956-245-5005.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.