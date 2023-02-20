SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum has officially opened in San Benito.

The museum has a collection of artifacts such as clothing, instruments, pictures, and information on the 85 inductees. It also shares the history of conjunto music featuring artists from the Rio Grande Valley.

Museum officials said this project has been in the making for many years and said there are plans for even more growth.

“We want to make it a more interactive museum,” said Pedro Avila, vice president, Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame. “One day we want to see QR codes on every musician where you can now bring the technology of an iPhone or android and just zap the QR codes to get the sound of the musicians to try to download their top three songs.”

Avila said other plans include hosting the inductee awards next June.

The hall of fame and museum is located in the historic Azteca building at 402 W. Robertson St.